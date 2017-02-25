Ultimate Rock Passport Week 3 - Rules

KFMB Stations Official Contest Rules

KFM–BFM Ultimate Rock Passport Week 3

1. How to Enter. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Contest is open to all legal U.S. residents of San Diego County who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

On Air Entry Method: Beginning Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 10am Listen to 100.7 KFM-BFM, when you hear Ultimate Rock Montage play, be caller #10 at 888.570.1007 to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard with Poison, Incubus with Jimmy Eat World, Green Day and Coldplay! Sign up to for the KFM-BFM Newsletter at kfmbfm.com/story/32687685/newsletter# to find out what hour the montage will play.

2. Contest Period. The contest will begin Monday, February 27th, 2017 at approximately 10AM and end on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 5pm.

3. The Prizes. Five (5) total Ultimate Rock Passports valued at $240 each. The Ultimate Rock Passport includes a pair of tickets to EACH of the following shows:

* Def Leppard with Poison on June 16th at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, formerly Sleep Train Amphitheatre

* Incubus with Jimmy Eat World on August 11th at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

* Green Day on September 13th at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

AND

* Coldplay on October 8th at Qualcomm Stadium

One Ultimate Rock Passport will be awarded each day during the Contest Period. Listen to 100.7 KFM-BFM, when you hear the Ultimate Rock Montage be caller #10 at 888.570.1007 to win the Ultimate Rock Passport! KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. reserve the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or lesser value as determined by and KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. in their sole discretion. Prizes are nontransferable and non-assignable. Winner will be responsible for any and all taxes on the full amount awarded.

4. Eligibility Requirements. This Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law and subject to conditions set forth in these Official Contest Rules. The Contest is open to all legal U.S. residents of San Diego County who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. The following persons are not eligible to win Prizes or otherwise participate in this Contest: employees of KFMB / Midwest Television, Inc., other Sponsors (see “Sponsors” below at section 7), their respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each.

5. Odds. The odds of winning depend on the total number of participants.

6. Sponsors. KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc.,(“Sponsors”).

7. Winner’s Responsibility. Each winner is solely responsible for payment of all prize related fees or expenses not specifically mentioned, and for payment and reporting of federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize or promotion.

8. Conditions of Entry. By submitting a contest form or calling 100.7 KFM-BFM, each Contestant grants permission, without further compensation, for KFM-BFM/Midwest Television, Inc., contest “Sponsors” and their agents and licensees to use the Contestant’s name, voice, and images for broadcast on KFM-BFM, online at KFMBFM.com or on the KFM-BFM’s Facebook page and for all promotional purposes in connection with the contest. KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. is not responsible for lost, damaged, late, misdirected, incomplete or illegible entries, or technical problems. Contestants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc., which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest. For a complete list of winners, please send your request, along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “KFMB CONTEST – KFM–BFM Ultimate Rock Passport Week 3” c/o KFMB TV, 7677

Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111. This list will be available for a 30-day period 7-days after the contest has officially ended.

9. Phone Lines. If for any reason this contest is not capable of running as planned, including Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the contest or any portion of the contest. Any attempt to damage or undermine the fair and legitimate operation of this contest will result in disqualification from the contest. KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. reserves the right to change the rules at any time without notice.

10. Winner Notifications/Prize Acceptances. KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. is not responsible for misdirected or unsuccessful efforts to notify qualifiers or potential winners, for incomplete or illegible entries, or for technical problems incurred while entering. KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. is not obligated to leave voice mail, answering machine or other message. Contestants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc., which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest. If an on-air winner fails to claim prize within 30 days or prize expiration date, that prize will be forfeited and become property of KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. The KFMB Stations are located at 7677 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111. For directions to the KFMB Stations call (858) 571-8888. Local winners will be required to present valid identification to redeem prize.

11. Copyright. The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright, KFMB/Midwest Television, Inc. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.