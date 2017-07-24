"The Mikey and V Show" begins Monday, April 9th - 100.7 KFM-BFM - San Diego Radio - kfmbfm.com

"The Mikey and V Show" begins Monday, April 9th

Get ready for "The Mikey and V Show!"

You've heard each DJ on their own time slots on KFM-BFM but now, just like peanut butter and jelly, they're both combining their super-talentless abilities into one glutinous and righteously gnarly show.

It will be a lot of senseless humor, irrelevant pop-culture references, absurd trivia and games but Mikey and V don't take themselves too seriously anyway, so it'll be a good way to kill some time on that long commute home. 

Listen to The Mikey and V Show weekdays from 3pm to 7pm on 100.7 KFM-BFM!

To read the official Press Release please Click Here »

Follow us on SOCIAL MEDIA:

@mikeyandvshow
/mikeyandvshow
@mikeyandvshow
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.