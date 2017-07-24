"The Mikey and V Show" begins Monday, April 9th

Get ready for "The Mikey and V Show!"

You've heard each DJ on their own time slots on KFM-BFM but now, just like peanut butter and jelly, they're both combining their super-talentless abilities into one glutinous and righteously gnarly show.

It will be a lot of senseless humor, irrelevant pop-culture references, absurd trivia and games but Mikey and V don't take themselves too seriously anyway, so it'll be a good way to kill some time on that long drive home.

Listen to The Mikey and V Show weekdays from 3pm to 7pm on 100.7 KFM-BFM!

