The DSC, George Clooney & The Golden Ratio of Beauty

No doubts that you've heard of The Golden Rule or perhaps a Golden Shower, but have you ever heard of the Golden Ratio of Beauty?
It's a bit math-y and a tad science-y, but in a nutshell, the Golden Ratio are the measurements that, according a couple of really, really old Greek guys, are the most aesthetically pleasing proportions for our human eyes to look at. [If that wasn't a technical enough definition, here you go.]
For example, George Clooney has been deemed to have the world's most handsome face, according to the science of the Golden Ratio. [But did you really need science to tell you that?]
From 'not bad' to 'you are good looking!', here's how the DSC crew measured up to the Golden Ratio:
Want to see how you measure up? Check it out right here!
