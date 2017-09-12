"TRUE VARIETY PAYDAY is back!"
Listen weekdays at 11AM, 2PM and 4PM!
When we play the True Variety Montage, CALL 1-888-570-1007. The first caller through gets to play the game!
Don't forget to print the True Variety Scorecard below to keep track of the songs! We will even give you the name of ONE of the SIX songs as a BONUS!
Click image below for printable version of the True Variety Scorecard
Once a game is won a new "True Variety Scorecard" will be uploaded here on the website! So keep checking back for updates!
Read the True Variety PayDay OFFICIAL RULES »