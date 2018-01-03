Lost and Found at Lunch Tracklist - Week of Jan 1

Don’t miss "Lost and Found at Lunch" weekdays at noon as we dig through the KFM-BFM archives to play a song that you haven’t heard in a long time.

Check out the tracklist below of past "Lost and Found at Lunch" songs. It’s a road trip down memory lane!

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

Tin Tin - Kiss Me









WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3

B-Movie - Nowhere Girl







THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

Squeeze - Cool For Cats





FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

Gene Loves Jezebel - Jealous



