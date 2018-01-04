2018 Welcomes 18 New Pups to Helen Woodward Animal Center!

With the approach of December 25th, a Christmas Miracle-of-sorts secured three expectant canine mothers loving lodging, before the brisk winter evenings placed their soon-to-arrive families in serious danger.

On December 22nd, Helen Woodward Animal Center was alerted to the peril of the trio who had been abandoned in a Southern California desert town, when their owners moved away, leaving them without food, water or a warm, dry space to give birth.

With local shelters at maximum capacity, the health of the mothers and their puppies were in serious jeopardy until the Center answered the call and placed the three moms in foster care over the holidays.

Now Helen Woodward Animal Center is pleased to announce that 18 new puppies are welcoming in 2018!

The three canine mothers – between the ages of ten-months and eighteen-months old – are Chihuahua/Pug blends named Bethlehem, Mary and Noel (after the little Christmas miracle), and all gave birth within days of each other!

On December 26thboth Bethlehem and Mary gave birth to their litters… Baby, Bright, Believe, Blessing, Bloom, and Blossom and Marvel, Mighty, Maximus, Maiden, and Magic.

On January 1st, Noel gave birth to Neo, Noble, Nest, Nuzzle, Namaste, Nifty, Navidad and Natalie. All puppies were named in celebration of the New Year and the happy holiday miracle.

“The holiday season can be a particularly hard time for shelters to find lodging for pregnant mothers,” stated Adoptions Service Manager Ashley Freeman. “Many organizations are short-staffed as the year closes, not to mention, filled to capacity. Pregnant animals require the care of a medical team, a foster network, and enough staff to oversee the mother as well as anywhere from five to eight babies. But we wouldn’t dream of turning them away. Each orphan pet brings so much happiness to its family and now we can multiply that happiness by eighteen!”

The three mothers and their litters are receiving loving care in foster homes and will visit the Center weekly for regular checkups.

In approximately eight weeks, the puppies will receive spay and neuter surgeries, as well as their latest vaccinations and will begin their search for their new forever families. Shortly after, the mommy dogs will be spayed and follow in finding their new forever families too!

If you would like to adopt one of the 2018 Miracle Puppies, or for other adoption questions, please contact Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Adoption Department at 858-756-4117, ext. 1, or Adoptions@animalcenter.org.

