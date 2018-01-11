Lost and Found at Lunch Tracklist - Week of Jan 8 - 100.7 KFM-BFM - San Diego Radio - kfmbfm.com

Lost and Found at Lunch Tracklist - Week of Jan 8

Don’t miss "Lost and Found at Lunch" weekdays at noon as we dig through the KFM-BFM archives to play a song that you haven’t heard in a long time.

Check out the tracklist below of past "Lost and Found at Lunch" songs. It’s a road trip down memory lane!

MONDAY, JANUARY 8
Davide Bowie - Ziggy Stardust



TUESDAY, JANUARY 9
Pixies - Here Comes Your Man



THURSDAY, JANUARY 11
Eurythmics - Who’s That Girl

