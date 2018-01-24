Would You Rather: Handsome but Poor OR Ugly but Rich? - 100.7 KFM-BFM - San Diego Radio - kfmbfm.com

  • Would you rather have a guy who is:

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Ridiculously handsome but dirt-poor
    33%
    3 votes
    Butt-ugly but rich as hell
    67%
    6 votes
Would You Rather: Handsome but Poor OR Ugly but Rich?

Ladies, let's settle this once and for all. Cast your vote! 

