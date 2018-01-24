Get pre-sale tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

Use pre-sale code KFMBFM at livenation.com on Thursday, January 25 from 10am - Sunday, January 28 at 10pm to get your tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train will be performing at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University in San Diego, CA on August 4, 2018 at 7PM.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Monday, January 29th at 10am. Don't miss out on this exclusive pre-sale!

See more details at Darryl Hall & John Oates and Train.

* * * * * *

Hall & Oates - Rich Girl

* * * * * *

Train - Drops of Jupiter

* * * * * *

Sign up for the 100.7 KFM-BFM Newsletter and get PRE-SALE concert updates and announcements sent directly to your email.

Just fill out the form below.