A Mother Never: Chris Boyer's Selfless Act For The Love of Dog

Boyer + Brandy + a jar of peanut butter... What could be weird about that?

Earlier this week, Boyer revealed an intimate, heart-felt secret.

Boyer admitted that his heart goes out to his beloved dog(wife) Brandy because, since she's spayed, she will never experience the joys of motherhood. To make her heartache a little less for what she'll never be, Boyer lets her lick his face clean just like she would a pup of her very own.

"When I realized my dog Brandy would never know the motherly joy of having puppies, I decided I would lie in bed and allow her to lick my face clean like she would one of her young, needy, beautiful offspring. A portion of the joy of motherhood would be hers."

This is a peek inside that loving experience...