Valentine's Day Thoughts from Ruth and Boyer

Valentine's Day is upon us and sometimes thoughts and feelings that are undeniable need to be expressed on this special day. Watch the video as Boyer contemplates long-lasting desires he has had for a certain co-worker of his. Happy Valentine's Day from the DSC Show!
Valentine's Day is upon us and sometimes thoughts and feelings that are undeniable need to be expressed on this special day. Watch the video as Boyer contemplates long-lasting desires he has had for a certain co-worker of his.More >>
Valentine's Day is upon us and sometimes thoughts and feelings that are undeniable need to be expressed on this special day. Watch the video as Boyer contemplates long-lasting desires he has had for a certain co-worker of his.More >>
Love is in the air and Sam's got a threesome of deliciousness that's sure to satisfy even the fussiest of Valentines!More >>
Love is in the air and Sam's got a threesome of deliciousness that's sure to satisfy even the fussiest of Valentines!More >>
Boyer + Brandy + a jar of peanut butter... What could be weird about that?More >>
Boyer + Brandy + a jar of peanut butter... What could be weird about that?More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
Love is in the air AND in your mouth!More >>
Love is in the air AND in your mouth!More >>
People affected by the Lilac Fire may be eligible for government food assistance benefits, county officials announced Monday.More >>
People affected by the Lilac Fire may be eligible for government food assistance benefits, county officials announced Monday.More >>
Chloe Kim's coronation is complete.More >>
Chloe Kim's coronation is complete.More >>
More >>
This food fight may look messy and violent, but it's all in the spirit of carnivale.
Summer or Winter Olympics? Vote!More >>
Summer or Winter Olympics? Vote!More >>