Fergie's Version of the All-Star Game National Anthem was... - 100.7 KFM-BFM - San Diego Radio - kfmbfm.com

The DSC Show

Fergie's Version of the All-Star Game National Anthem was...

Posted: Updated:

"Famed basketball commentator Charles Barkley joked that he 'needed a cigarette' after Fergie's performance during the TNT halftime show."

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.