Animal Center Feeling HOT During Cold Snap!

Winter weather may have finally reached us in San Diego, but Helen Woodward Animal Center is feeling Hot!

That is, we’ve found ourselves smitten by 2-month old kitten, Hot. This impossibly soft and sweet kitty is still under three pounds, and has lots of growing to do and love to give. He’ll make a wonderful cuddly buddy through chilly weather and fun playmate all year long!

Hot is waiting to meet you at Helen Woodward Animal Center. His adoption fee is $194. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations. As with all pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center, he is micro-chipped for identification.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are closed on Monday and Tuesday, and open daily Wednesday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm; Saturdays 10am to 6pm; and Sunday 11am to 6pm (last application accepted 15 minutes before closing). For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Upcoming Event: Puppy Love 5k!

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018

Embarcadero Marina Park South

Move your paws for a good cause! Enjoy the flat and fun course around the beautiful Embarcadero! The 9th annual Puppy Love 5K is for the whole family, so bring the kids and pups and enjoy the expansive bay view!

Timed runners will complete the race as fast as they can, or register to walk and stroll around the beautiful bay. Once you pass the finish line, head over to the BARKetplace for food, giveaways, costume contests, opportunity drawings, FREE kid’s activities, awards, and more! Hang out on the lawn with your furry friends and enjoy a day on the bay.

All donations, proceeds, and registration fees from the event go directly to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Did you know the Puppy Love 5K is the only MAJOR peer-to-peer FUNdraiser for the Center! Get involved by registering for the event, and sharing your personal fundraising page. Join your four-legged friends in raising money to SAVE LIVES. For more information please visit: https://animalcenter.org/events/puppylove