GET READY to play and WIN AWESOME PRIZES from the DSC and more!
The DSC is hosting a special group on CBS 8's Bracket Buster contest. Register for the contest and then JOIN our DSC GROUP to qualify!
When the teams are announced on selection Sunday, fill out your bracket and at the end of the Men's College Basketball tournament, the last man/woman standing in our DSC Bracket Buster group WINS the DSC Grand Prize!
But wait there's more! You can also WIN PRIZES from Oggi's along the way!
Stay tuned and listen to the DSC on 100.7 KFM-BFM for more details as the tournament selection and first round games approaches!
Also, come back to this page for complete instructions on how to join the DSC GROUP on the CBS 8 Bracket Buster contest.
