Structure, Discipline, and Boyer's Dogs

Dinner at Boyer's house: Where the humans eat from troughs and the dogs dine from real bowls, but only after they get the command.
Or so he says. Who's really trained who here?
Holy %#$@! Panic at 37,000 feet!More >>
Holy %#$@! Panic at 37,000 feet!More >>
What's Steve Poltz Day? It's the day Steve Poltz swoops into the DSC studios for a whirlwind of excitement and laughs, duh!More >>
What's Steve Poltz Day? It's the day Steve Poltz swoops into the DSC studios for a whirlwind of excitement and laughs, duh!More >>
Team Red vs. Team Blue: Who will take home the gold?More >>
Team Red vs. Team Blue: Who will take home the gold?More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
Boyer says his dogs are perfectly trained, but who's really trained who here?More >>
Boyer says his dogs are perfectly trained, but who's really trained who here?More >>
Gadget is the Center’s current expert in FUN! This one-year-old Rat Terrier/Pug blend loves to get his wiggles out by fidgeting and frolicking with his friends and his favorite toys.More >>
Gadget is the Center’s current expert in FUN! This one-year-old Rat Terrier/Pug blend loves to get his wiggles out by fidgeting and frolicking with his friends and his favorite toys.More >>
Get pancakes with a purpose Tuesday. IHOP’s 13th annual National Pancake Day is Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and participating restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.More >>
Get pancakes with a purpose Tuesday. IHOP’s 13th annual National Pancake Day is Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and participating restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.More >>
"Is this a traditional recipe? No. Will old-school chilaquiles people hate me for it? Probably. Is it quick and delicious? Hell yes!! Should you make it? Abso-effing-lutely!" It's hard to argue with that solid logic. Deliciousness commence!More >>
"Is this a traditional recipe? No. Will old-school chilaquiles people hate me for it? Probably. Is it quick and delicious? Hell yes!! Should you make it? Abso-effing-lutely!" It's hard to argue with that solid logic. Deliciousness commence!More >>
Winter weather may have finally reached us in San Diego, but Helen Woodward Animal Center is feeling Hot! That is, we’ve found ourselves smitten by 2-month old kitten, Hot. This impossibly soft and sweet kitty is still under three pounds, and has lots of growing to do and love to give. He’ll make a wonderful cuddly buddy through chilly weather and fun playmate all year long!More >>
Winter weather may have finally reached us in San Diego, but Helen Woodward Animal Center is feeling Hot! That is, we’ve found ourselves smitten by 2-month old kitten, Hot. This impossibly soft and sweet kitty is still under three pounds, and has lots of growing to do and love to give. He’ll make a wonderful cuddly buddy through chilly weather and fun playmate all year long!More >>