Arroyo Seco Weekend is BACK and it's coming to Pasadena this JUNE!

Two days of music starring Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Kings of Leon, Robert Plant, Alanis Morissette, Kamasi Washington, Third Eye Blind, Gary Clark Jr., The Violent Femmes, The Bangles, The Milk Carton Kids, and MORE!

Spend the weekend enjoying three stages of live music, curated food and craft beer and wine by L.A.’s best restaurants and chefs.

Don't miss Arroyo Seco Weekend on Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th located at Brookside at the Rose Bowl.

Passes on sale Friday, March 9th at 10:00am. Single day and weekend passes available.

Visit arroyosecoweekend.com for complete show details.

See the full lineup here.