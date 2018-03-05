The Oscars 2018

Get ready to play and win the GRAND PRIZE - poker night with Dave - from the DSC!More >>
Get ready to play and win the GRAND PRIZE - poker night with Dave - from the DSC!More >>
Holy %#$@! Panic at 37,000 feet!More >>
Holy %#$@! Panic at 37,000 feet!More >>
What's Steve Poltz Day? It's the day Steve Poltz swoops into the DSC studios for a whirlwind of excitement and laughs, duh!More >>
What's Steve Poltz Day? It's the day Steve Poltz swoops into the DSC studios for a whirlwind of excitement and laughs, duh!More >>
Team Red vs. Team Blue: Who will take home the gold?More >>
Team Red vs. Team Blue: Who will take home the gold?More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
The 90th annual Oscars!More >>
The 90th annual Oscars!More >>
The 90th Annual Academy Awards aired Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm for the second time following last year's shocking Best Picture mix-up, and the talented host deftly handled the multitude of political controversies that have rocked Hollywood over the last year, while ushering the show ...More >>