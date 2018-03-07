Howdy Pups!

On Saturday, March 3rd, 38 orphan puppies, flown in from one of our shelter partners – Houston-based Operations Pets Alive – arrived at Helen Woodward Animal Center to begin their search for forever families.

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., the first of our fuzzy Texan friends will go available for adoption.

Last weekend’s arrival of the puppies into McClellan Palomar Airport (assisted by Cloud 9 Rescue flights), signals continuing efforts between Helen Woodward Animal Center and Operation Pets alive to alleviate the growing orphan pet problem exacerbated by Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in September 2017.

Although the Houston area works to rebuild, the intense damage left in the storm’s wake will take years to remedy, leaving damaged shelters and foster homes unusable. Added to Harvey’s wreckage, are the less stringent Texas spay & neuter ordinances, leading to more homeless southern puppies born on the streets.

Operation Pets Alive and Helen Woodward Animal Center began their work together in the midst of the hurricane and are delighted to work together on the latest efforts to get Houston puppies to brighter futures on the west coast.

Upon arrival, the puppies received medical checks from Center staff and were transported to the homes of incredible Center foster families who sheltered the canines while they received any necessary further medical care.

8 of the 38 puppies have been cleared for adoption and are looking forward to meeting new families!