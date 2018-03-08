Lost and Found at Lunch Tracklist - Week of March 5 - 100.7 KFM-BFM - San Diego Radio - kfmbfm.com

Lost and Found at Lunch Tracklist - Week of March 5

Don’t miss "Lost and Found at Lunch" weekdays at noon as we dig through the KFM-BFM archives to play a song that you haven’t heard in a long time.

MONDAY, MARCH 5
Proclaimers - (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles




 

MONDAY, MARCH 6
The Specials - A Message To You Rudy



 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7
Heaven 17 - Let Me Go
 


 

 

