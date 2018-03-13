Arroyo Seco Weekend - Win Tickets!

Arroyo Seco Weekend is BACK and it's coming to Pasadena this JUNE!

Two days of music starring Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Kings of Leon, Robert Plant, Alanis Morissette, Kamasi Washington, Third Eye Blind, Gary Clark Jr., The Violent Femmes, The Bangles, The Milk Carton Kids, and MORE!

Spend the weekend enjoying three stages of live music, curated food and craft beer and wine by L.A.’s best restaurants and chefs.

Don't miss Arroyo Seco Weekend on Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th located at Brookside at the Rose Bowl.

Visit arroyosecoweekend.com for complete show details.

Saturday: Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Jack White



Sunday: Kings of Leon, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters



And additional performances by Pretenders, Gary Clark Jr., Belle and Sebastian, Kamasi Washington, Alanis Morissette, Third Eye Blind + More



Featuring Curated Menus, Food, and Wine from LA’s Celebrated Chefs and Restaurants including Jon & Vinny’s, Freedman’s, Hatchet Hall + others; with Kidspace Children’s Museum, Little Libraries and local art!

See the full lineup here.

