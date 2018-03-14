Lost and Found at Lunch Tracklist - Week of March 12

Don’t miss "Lost and Found at Lunch" weekdays at noon as we dig through the KFM-BFM archives to play a song that you haven’t heard in a long time.

Check out the tracklist below of past "Lost and Found at Lunch" songs. It’s a road trip down memory lane!







MONDAY, MARCH 12

The Ramones - I Just Want To Have Something To Do









TUESDAY, MARCH 13

Iggy Pop - Lust For Life







WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Frank and Moon Unit Zappa - Valley Girl