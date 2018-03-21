Twin “House Panthers” Up for Adoption!

Honey and Ham are both sweet as can be but this bonded pair have complementary, not twin, personalities. While Ham is, well, quite a ham, his sister Honey is a bit on the shy side and is happy to let him take the lead with new friends.

Ham will nuzzle visitors the moment he can, and Honey prefers to take things slowly. They both have incredible unique dark brown and black striping. At seven months old, they’re still kittens and will make wonderful, snuggly “house panthers”.

Honey and Ham are waiting to meet you at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Their adoption fee is $264. They have been altered and are up-to-date on all of their vaccinations. As with all pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center, they are micro-chipped for identification.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily Monday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm; Saturdays 10am to 6pm; and Sunday 11am to 6pm (last application accepted 15 minutes before closing). For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org

