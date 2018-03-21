KAABOO Del Mar 2018 Line Up Announced!

It's back!

KAABOO DEL MAR returns September 14-16, 2018 with the best and most diverse lineup yet! Join us to see:

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Robert Plant

Incubus

Earth, Wind & Fire

Alice in Chains

Billy Idol

Blondie

Jimmy Eat World

Stone Temple Pilots

and MANY MORE!

• • • • • • •

Listen weekdays between 6am-10am to the DSC Show through Friday, March 30th for your chance to win One Day Passes to KAABOO Del Mar! Stay tuned for more ways to win! Call KFM-BFM at

888.570.1007

• • • • • • •

KAABOO Del Mar is a three-day "mix-perience" providing the perfect weekend escape. Curated as a fully immersive elevated festival experience without the rough qualities of a traditional outdoor event, KAABOO Del Mar combines a diverse mix of top-tier music, high-quality culinary offerings, the very best craft libations, visually inspiring art exhibitions, comedy, dancing and indulgent amenities. KAABOO is located at the historic Del Mar Racetrack + Fairgrounds, just north of San Diego on the Southern California coast.

• • • • • • •

2018 Line Up

• • • • • • •

2017 Recap Video