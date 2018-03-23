Ultimate Rock Passport 2018 - Week Four

Four amazing concerts, one incredible journey!

It’s always cool to win concert tickets. But we're giving away more than just concert tickets - we're giving away the Ultimate Rock Passport: Tickets to four of the hottest upcoming concerts in San Diego!

It's back! KAABOO DEL MAR returns September 14-16, 2018 with the best and most diverse lineup yet! Win passes to ALL 3 DAY and see:

Foo Fighters • Imagine Dragons • Robert Plant • Incubus • Alice in Chains • Billy Idol • Blondie • Jimmy Eat World • Stone Temple Pilots • The All-American Rejects • The English Beat • and MANY MORE! SEE THE FULL LINE UP

COMEDY LINE UP

Craig Ferguson • Iliza Shlesinger • Nick Offerman • Craig Robinson • Chris Hardwick • Whitney Cummings • Kevin Nealon • Pete Holmes • Nikki Glaser • Pauly Shore • Aparna Nancherla • Orny Adams • J.F. Harris

KAABOO Del Mar is a three-day "mix-perience" providing the perfect weekend escape. Curated as a fully immersive elevated festival experience without the rough qualities of a traditional outdoor event, KAABOO Del Mar combines a diverse mix of top-tier music, high-quality culinary offerings, the very best craft libations, visually inspiring art exhibitions, comedy, dancing and indulgent amenities. KAABOO is located at the historic Del Mar Racetrack + Fairgrounds, just north of San Diego on the Southern California coast.

