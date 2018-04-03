Celebrate Friendship & Beyond at Pixar Fest at Disneyland® Resort.

Here’s your chance to win a getaway to Disneyland® Resort from KFM-BFM

KFM-BFM wants you to come celebrate Friendship & Beyond during the first-ever Pixar Fest, starting April 13 at Disneyland® Resort! Celebrate awe at an all-new Pixar-themed fireworks spectacular, an unforgettable show that surrounds you with stunning pyrotechnics and mind-blowing projections! Celebrate fun with the return of the Pixar Play Parade featuring many of your friends from Up, Toy Story, Finding Nemo and more. And celebrate wonder at the award-winning Paint the Night Parade. So come celebrate all the joys of togetherness at Pixar Fest. To Friendship & Beyond!

HOW TO WIN 1) On weekdays, The DSC Morning show will give away a family four pack of one-day one-park tickets to the Disneyland Resort! 2) Listen weekdays for the text-to-win code word at 11am, 2pm and 4pm. When you hear the code word, text it to 888.570.1007 to be in the running for each day's Family four pack of one-day one-park tickets to the Disneyland Resort! See List of Winners See Official Rules for details.

Attractions and entertainment are subject to change without notice. As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney As to Disney/Pixar properties/artwork: © Disney/Pixar

