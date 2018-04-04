Changes to “The Mikey Show” on 100.7 KFM-BFM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 4, 2018

(San Diego) Beginning Monday, April 9th Mikey Esparza will be joined by current night host Mike V to debut “The Mikey & V Show” weekdays from 3pm to 7pm on 100.7 KFM-BFM.

The addition of Mike V will add an interactive dynamic to the show while keeping the heart of “The Mikey Show” intact. “The Mikey & V Show” will focus on local as well as national content to keep you entertained on the drive home.

Mikey Esparza said, “I’m really happy about this new chapter in my career. Getting to work with Mike V. who is a true professional is going to be fun and he’s a blast to work with. Just a couple of dudes having fun on the radio!”

Mike V. added, “Mikey and I have become great friends and we’ve always felt like our off-air interactions would make for entertaining on-air content. We have natural chemistry, so I’m looking forward to seeing where this goes!”

100.7 KFM-BFM's "True Variety That Rocks” is one of the top ranked stations in San Diego and includes San Diego's #1 morning show Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw weekdays from 5am-10am. KFMB Stations is San Diego's leading multimedia company, operating CBS 8/KFMBTV, CW San Diego, AM 760 KFMB, 100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB Interactive, the market's only television/radio/digital/mobile media powerhouse serving the community round-the-clock.