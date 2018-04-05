Play Cat and Mouse with Calico Khloe!

Khloe likes to play with her little toy mice… but only when no one is looking. She’s so silly! She’s a three-year old Calico blend who loves pets and cuddles, and is also polite and independent.

At 16lbs, she could use more regular exercise and would love to be adopted by someone who’ll throw her mice for her so she can get her paws moving daily. She was a ham for our camera during her photo shoot, and she’ll be a ham for you if you visit.

Khloe is waiting to meet you at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Her adoption fee is $121. She has been altered and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. As with all pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center, she is micro-chipped for identification.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily Monday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm; Saturdays 10am to 6pm; and Sunday 11am to 6pm (last application accepted 15 minutes before closing). For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Spring Tails!

Apr 2 – 6, 2018

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Spend spring break with animals! Experience hands-on animal interactions, create crafts, play games and more! Register for Spring Critter Camp here.