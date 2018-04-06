KFMB Stations Official Contest Rules – Disneyland® Pixar Fest

1. How to Enter. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Contest is open to all legal U.S. residents of San Diego County who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

I. On Air: Beginning Monday, April 9th, The Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw morning show will giveaway a four pack of one-day one-park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort. Listen daily, Monday through Friday from 6am – 10am for the cue to call in to win.

II. Text To Win Entry Method: Beginning Monday, April 9th, 2018, Listen weekdays for the text-to-win code word at 11am, 2pm and 4pm. When you hear the code word, text it to 888-570-1007 to enter the daily drawing to win four one-day, one-park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort. Contestants have 30 minutes to text in the correct keyword to be entered into the random daily drawing for the chance to win.

Participants must have a mobile phone with text messaging capabilities to enter and may incur a standard text message and/or data charge from their wireless service provider for each message sent and received. Check with your wireless service provider for details on these and other applicable charges. Participants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges. Not all wireless carriers participate.

Limit one (1) Entry per person per hour during the Promotion Period. Anyone found to have used multiple SMS devices to enter Sweepstakes will be ineligible.

One (1) prize winner per household for the Contest and for any thirty (30) day period.

A Bonus code word will be on the Backstage pass newsletter. Sign up here to receive you bonus code word.

2. Contest Period. The contest will begin Monday, April 9th at approximately 6AM and end on Monday, April 30th, 2018 at 4:30pm. Contest will only occur Monday – Friday during contest period.

3. The Prizes. Thirty Two (32) Four 1-Day, 1-Park Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort. Prize Valued at $496. Two (2) Four 1-Day, 1-Park Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort will be awarded each day during the Contest Period. Disneyland® and KFMB. reserve the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or lesser value as determined by Disneyland® and KFMB. in their sole discretion. Prizes are nontransferable and non-assignable. Winner will be responsible for any and all taxes on the full amount awarded.

4. Eligibility Requirements. This Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law and subject to conditions set forth in these Official Contest Rules. The Contest is open to all legal U.S. residents of San Diego County who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. The following persons are not eligible to win Prizes or otherwise participate in this Contest: employees of KFMB, other Sponsors (see “Sponsors” below at section 7), their respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each.

5. How to Win. Winners(s) are chosen at random from all eligible Entries, by Judge and/or Sponsors, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Each Prize Winner will be notified of his/her selection by telephone, e-mail or mail service within one month after the last day of the promotion.

6. Odds. The odds of winning depend on the total number of participants.

7. Sponsors. KFMB and Disneyland® (“Sponsors”).

8. Winner’s Responsibility. Each winner is solely responsible for payment of all prize related fees or expenses not specifically mentioned, and for payment and reporting of federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of

any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize or promotion.

9. Conditions of Entry. By texting or calling 100.7 KFM-BFM for a chance to win, each Contestant grants permission, without further compensation, for KFMB-FM contest “Sponsors” and their agents and licensees to use the Contestant’s name, voice, and images for broadcast on 100.7 KFM-BFM, online at KFM-BFM.com or on the KFM-BFM’s social media sites and for all promotional purposes in connection with the contest. KFMB is not responsible for late, misdirected, or incomplete or technical problems. Contestants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of KFMB which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest. For a complete list of winners, please send your request, along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “KFMB CONTEST – Disneyland® Pixar Fest” c/o KFMB TV, 7677 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111. This list will be available for a 30-day period 7-days after the contest has officially ended.

10. Phone Lines. If for any reason this contest is not capable of running as planned, including Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the contest or any portion of the contest. Any attempt to damage or undermine the fair and legitimate operation of this contest will result in disqualification from the contest. KFMB reserves the right to change the rules at any time without notice.

11. Winner Notifications/Prize Acceptances. KFMB is not responsible for misdirected or unsuccessful efforts to notify qualifiers or potential winners, for incomplete or illegible entries, or for technical problems incurred while entering. KFMB is not obligated to leave voice mail, answering machine or other message. Contestants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of KFMB which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest. If an on-air winner fails to claim prize within 30 days, that prize will be forfeited and become property of KFMB The KFMB Stations are located at 7677 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111. For directions to the KFMB Stations call (858) 571-8888. Local winners will be required to present valid identification to redeem prize.

12. Copyright. The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright, KFMB. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.