As a bonus for being a loyal DSC Show listener and 100.7 KFM-BFM Backstage Pass newsletter subscriber, we present you an EXCLUSIVE DSC Classic Audio.

From the DSC album "Sprechen Sie Douche", Aunt Edna Is So Old...

************************

THANK YOU for being a 100.7 KFM-BFM Backstage Pass newsletter member!

If you got to this page by accident or was referred to you by a friend or family member, why not sign up for the KFM-BFM Backstage Pass newsletter?

You get exclusive 100.7 KFM-BFM content, extra contest entries, pre-sale concert codes and more - way before anybody else does.

Sign up below!