13 movies to watch on Friday the 13th

Superstitious folk, the day you've been fearing has arrived.

April 13th falls on a Friday this year, which means there’s no better day to scare the bejeezus out of yourself with a horror movie.

What should you watch on this unlucky day, other than the obvious Friday the 13th franchise? Here are 13 worthy films that are worth your time, in no particular order.

1. Babadook (2014)

What is it?A well-reviewed Australian film about a woman reading a disturbing children's book to her violent son, who believes he sees the monster from the story.

What will it make you afraid of? It might ruin your love of pop-up books.

2. It Follows (2015)

What is it? After a sexual encounter, a college-age woman is followed by a haunting, supernatural presence in the movie that filmmakers are considering following up with a sequel.

What will it make you afraid of? The indie horror film cautions against sleeping with strangers, like many slasher films have before.

3. Get Out (2017)

What is it? Get Out is the award-winning film about a black man who meets his white girlfriend's family, and learns there's something sinister going on during his visit.

What will it make you afraid of? Plenty of things, including people running at you, sets of china and fake smiles.

4. It (2017)

What is it? The Stephen King adaptation had the biggest horror opening weekend of all time last September. Set in 1989, the film features the infamous evil clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) who scares kids.

What will it make you afraid of? Clowns, duh. As if you weren't already.

5. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

What is it? A follow-up to the far inferior Ouija, this movie with a breakout performance by its young star (Lulu Wilson) is about a family that promises clients communication with the dead, and inadvertently invites evil into their home.

What will it make you afraid of? That Ouija board game that you probably played with your friends in middle school.

6. Insidious (2011)

What is it? Saw and Paranormal Activity filmmakers team up for the first of the Insidious movies about parents who suspect there are bad spirits in their new home, where their son falls into a coma.

What will it make you afraid of? Going to sleep. Also: moving.

7. Truth or Dare (2018)

"Get Out" producer Jason Blum returns with a new horror film, "Truth or Dare."

What is it?The film (in theaters Friday) turns the classic party game into a life or death decision. Don't tell the truth or complete the dare, you die.

What will it make you afraid of? Big grins and meeting strangers in Mexico.

8. The Witch (2016)

What is it? The Sundance hit is about a Puritan family in the 1630s who turn on each other after their baby is abducted under the watch of the oldest daughter. Could witchcraft be at play?

What will it make you afraid of? The woods.

9. The Conjuring (2013)

What is it? The first of two Conjuring movies (not counting the spinoff Annabelle films), which is "based on the true story" of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

What will it make you afraid of? Farmhouses, ghosts and dolls.

10. The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

What is it? Citizens continue to exercise their right to purge in the improved sequel, set in the near future, about the government-sanctioned holiday that allows people get away with murder for one night only.

What will it make you afraid of? Politicians.

11. Unfriended (2015)

What is it? The movie, told via video chat, looks at what happens when an online conversation between friends is joined by the ghost of the girl they bullied into suicide.

What will it make you afraid of? Accepting a call on Skype.

12. mother! (2017)

What is it? A gory, polarizing, gut-punch horror movie about impending motherhood and marrying a famous man.

What will it make you afraid of? Going out with a celebrity.

13. Oculus (2014)

What is it? An unsettling story about a haunted mirror that takes siblings back in time to when their parents were murdered, and to see what directly led to those deaths.

What will it make you afraid of? Antiques.