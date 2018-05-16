What do you hear: Yanny or Laurel? - 100.7 KFM-BFM - San Diego Radio - kfmbfm.com

    YANNY
    25%
    22 votes
    LAUREL
    75%
    67 votes

What do you hear: Yanny or Laurel?

The debate – which originated on Reddit – is reminiscent of the infamous dress debate from a few years ago; in that instance some saw a white and gold dress while others said it was blue and black.

So, are you #TeamYanny or #TeamLaurel? 

How is it that we hear different things? There IS an explanation! 

