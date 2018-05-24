Wayne and Garth Look to Make it Big!

Wayne and Garth are a pair of rockin’ bonded Basset Hound blends who are looking for a home they can join together. Garth is 2-years old and Wayne is 3-years old. They are both weigh-in at just over 35lbs and are full grown.

Their little sausage bodies sit on top of charmingly stumpy legs that they like to use to chase after one another. They can’t wait to bring their “party animal” spirits to a loving home where they can jam with their forever family.

Wayne and Garth are waiting to meet you at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Their adoption fees are $177 each. They have been altered and are up-to-date on all of their vaccinations. As with all pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center, they are micro-chipped for identification.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily Monday through Wednesday from 1pm to 6pm; Thursday and Friday from 1pm to 7pm; Saturdays 10am to 6pm; and Sunday 11am to 6pm (last application accepted 15 minutes before closing). For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

UPCOMING EVENT: 30TH ANNUAL SPRING FLING GALA!

In its 30th year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s marvelous Spring Fling Gala, presented by EDCO, beckons guests to an enchanted evening of dreaming, dining, and dancing. The Gala Committee, chaired by Victoria Brown, encourages party-goers to dress in “façade finery” as they explore the spellbinding sights of a “Moonlight Masquerade.”

The Center’s most fabulous fundraiser of the year takes place on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 from 5:30pm to 11:30pm at Fairbanks Village Plaza in Rancho Santa Fe and will be emceed by Jack FM’s Shelly Dunn and KUSI’s Mark Mathis. For tickets, click here!