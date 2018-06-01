Secret Song Getaway: Win a trip to Paris for the Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere

The Secret Song Getaway is under way and YOU could win a trip to Paris, France to see the premiere of Mission Impossible - Fallout on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Theatre national de Chaillot.

You and a guest will enjoy three (3) nights hotel stay (single room, double occupancy) at the Renaissance Le Parc Trocadero Hotel (or similar) complete with airfare.

To qualify for the Mission Impossible: Fallout trip: 1) Listen to the DSC every weekday morning for a chance to qualify OR 2) Listen for the "Secret Song" weekdays during the 11AM, 2PM, and 4PM hours. When you hear the secret song, be caller #25 and you'll win SCREENING PASSES TO SEE MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT and qualify for a TRIP TO PARIS FOR TWO! (888) 570-1007 See Official Rules



Mission Impossible - Fallout hits theatres on July 27th!





