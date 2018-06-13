Secret Song Getaway: See Def Leppard in San Diego and in Las Vegas

The Secret Song Getaway continues and starting Monday, You could win a trip to VEGAS to see Def Leppard with Journey at The T-Mobile Arena on September 8th. Plus, a two night stay at New York New York Hotel and Casino and $100 cash card.

To qualify for trip to VEGAS to see Def Leppard and Journey:

1) Listen to the DSC every weekday morning for a chance to qualify OR

2) Listen for the "Secret Song" weekdays during the 11AM, 2PM, and 4PM hours. When you hear the secret song, be caller #25 and you'll instantly win tickets to see Def Leppard & Journey Here in San Diego at Petco Park on September 23rd and qualify for a trip for two to see them in VEGAS!

3) To get the "Secret Songs" SIGN UP for the BACKSTAGE PASS EMAIL NEWSLETTER below and we will email you the "Secret Songs"!

(888) 570-1007

See Official Rules