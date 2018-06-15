Friday Funnies: Mal Hall LIVE on The DSC Show

What's the funniest part about Friday?
Everything when Mal is here!
What's the funniest part about Friday? Everything when Mal is here!More >>
What's the funniest part about Friday? Everything when Mal is here!More >>
Is that a Windsor knot or a child's bow tie on a shoe?More >>
Is that a Windsor knot or a child's bow tie on a shoe?More >>
Grab your napkins, it's about to get drooly up in here!More >>
Grab your napkins, it's about to get drooly up in here!More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
DSC's Desert Island 5 - Who would be in your top 5?More >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw will now air "The Best of DSC" EVERY Saturday from 6a-9a! Don't miss out on your chance to hear the best of San Diego's #1 Morning Show right here on 100.7 KFM-BFM! LISTEN TO 100.7 KFM-BFMMore >>
Let's raise a pint of beer - a free one - for dads Sunday.More >>
Kellogg Co. is recalling packages of Honey Smacks cereal for potential salmonella concerns.More >>
More than 1,000 people gathered for a memorial service Friday in London for theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking whose ashes were buried alongside Britain's greatest scientists at Westminster Abbey and whose recorded voice was being beamed into space to the nearest black hole.More >>
As quickly and strangely as she appeared, the Ocean Beach mermaid disappeared and was gone in a flash.More >>
As quickly and strangely as she appeared, the Ocean Beach mermaid disappeared and was gone in a flash.More >>
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.More >>
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.More >>